SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$121.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.39 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.23-$2.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $130.28. 130,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

