SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$121.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.39 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.23-$2.24 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.83.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $130.28. 130,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity at SPS Commerce
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.