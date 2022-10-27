SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 7.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.85 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 34.84 and a quick ratio of 34.65.

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

