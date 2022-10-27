Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 2,386 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,115. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

