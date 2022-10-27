Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 67 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,705. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

