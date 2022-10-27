Stack Financial Management Inc Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.01. 32,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

