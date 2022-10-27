Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $806.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.44. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMP. MKM Partners cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock worth $1,020,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

