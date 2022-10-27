Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Star Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Star Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGU opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGU. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

