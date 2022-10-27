Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 9,981,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.