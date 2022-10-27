Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2022

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 9,981,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.