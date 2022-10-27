Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $68.65 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.75 or 0.30478510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

