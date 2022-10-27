Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,851 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,174.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

