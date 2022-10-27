Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 75 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $554.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.91 and a 200-day moving average of $583.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

