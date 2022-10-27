Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. 62,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,858. The company has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

