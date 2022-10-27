Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

