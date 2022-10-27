StockNews.com Downgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Hold

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ACNB Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.31. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

About ACNB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACNB by 256.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.