StockNews.com Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Hold

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,616. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 186.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $4,853,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.