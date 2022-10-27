Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LRN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

