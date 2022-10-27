Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68.00

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,213.54 and $68.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,265.20 or 1.00048494 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00044523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085251 USD and is up 67.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $97.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.