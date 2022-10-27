Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 379665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Rating)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.