Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Trading Down 0.7%

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.40. 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Surrey Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

