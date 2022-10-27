Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 1,748.3% in October

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a growth of 1,748.3% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,929,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,264. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.