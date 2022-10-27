Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 1,748.3% in October

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a growth of 1,748.3% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,929,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,264. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
