T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03, RTT News reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.51. 29,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

