TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 281.2% in October

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 281.2% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $9.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

