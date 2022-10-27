Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.46 billion-$28.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 128,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 247.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.