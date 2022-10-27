Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

