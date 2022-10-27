Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 242,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.17 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

