TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 401,796 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $188,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,111,557 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

CRM traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

