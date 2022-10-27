TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

SNX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,703. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.