TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TDK

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

