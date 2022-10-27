Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 17.56%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

