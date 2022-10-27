Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.90. 18,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.32. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $375.74.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

