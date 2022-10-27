Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.27 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Tellor has a total market cap of $34.27 million and $6.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $14.97 or 0.00073791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,814 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
