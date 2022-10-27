Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 94.7% in October

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 45,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,660. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

