Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.14. 382,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,650. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

