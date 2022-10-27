Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.35.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.