The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Chemours has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 11,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,864. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 45.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.