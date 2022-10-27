The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $33.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 12,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,820. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

