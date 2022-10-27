The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Shares of PI stock traded up $23.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.47. 54,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,107,200.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,150 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

