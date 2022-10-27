The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.0 days.

Shares of SWGNF remained flat at $43.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

