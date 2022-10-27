The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

