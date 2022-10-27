Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Lowered by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

