Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of THXPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

