Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Blackstone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 58.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,253,154 shares of company stock valued at $85,377,484 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Shares of BX opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.50%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

