Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. 445,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

