Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.91 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.34 billion and approximately $32.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00009015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,779.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00247408 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.78253468 USD and is up 18.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $32,596,407.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.