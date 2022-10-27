TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,811 shares of company stock worth $214,660. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

