TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $710.58.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.0 %

TDG stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.