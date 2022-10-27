TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $710.58.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.0 %
TDG stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
