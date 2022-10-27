Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 200.6% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 9,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
