Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
About Tri City Bankshares
