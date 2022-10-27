Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

