TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63, reports. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.24. 667,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 408,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

