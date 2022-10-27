Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 263 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Target were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,788. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.